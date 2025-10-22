Analysts Think These Stocks Could More Than Double

Wall Street analysts don't always make the right call on which companies deserve a Buy rating—just take a look at a massively popular name like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has divided analysts sharply based on 20 Buy ratings and 13 Sell or Hold ratings. Remember that many of those predictions will be wrong, no matter whether or not AAPL shares continue to appreciate in the near term.

However, retail investors have good reason to lean on professional analysts for their industry expertise and broad market knowledge.

Sometimes, predictions for the future price movement of a particular stock may be so optimistic as to draw investors simply out of curiosity. In May 2025, we looked at several names that analysts expected to more than double in value, though nothing is a sure bet.

Indeed, two of them have more than doubled since that time, rewarding investors willing to take the risk.

Now, we look closer at three more companies for which analysts have set incredibly bullish price targets.

A Quick Turn Toward Cryptocurrencies Is Paying Off for SharpLink

SharpLink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SBET) is a sports betting and affiliate marketing firm operating both within the United States and internationally. In recent quarters, the company has made significant moves into the cryptocurrency space, in addition to its highly successful core performance marketing platform.

Indeed, in its second-quarter earnings report in August, SharpLink revealed that it had raised more than $2.6 billion to invest in 700,000 ETH and become one of the largest publicly traded Ethereum treasury firms.

SharpLink's cryptocurrency buying spree has been fueled by capital raises, leaving its legacy iGaming marketing operations undisturbed. However, the company will likely continue exploring blockchain integration for this portion of its business.

Besides simply investing in a massive supply of ETH, SharpLink has also taken an active approach to its treasury role—the firm is heavily involved in staking and employs a risk-managed ETH yield strategy.

Going all-in on ETH is understandably risky, but it has paid off so far. Shares of SBET have risen by 83% year-to-date (YTD) and a whopping 473% in the last six months. ETH has climbed by about 18% YTD. So far, few other firms have adopted SharpLink's approach, helping it stand out.

Analysts see shares climbing to $45 each, about triple the current level, although this is dependent upon ETH continuing its rally as well.

Townsquare Combines Growth Potential, Value, and Dividend

With a portfolio of more than 300 radio stations and various digital marketing and advertising solutions, Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) is one of the major media and entertainment firms operating in small and mid-size markets across the country. Townsquare has made a successful pivot toward digital solutions, which now represent the bulk of its revenue at 55% as of the last quarter.

The company's SaaS business in particular stood out, with 19% year-over-year (YOY) profit growth for the first half of the year and a 33% margin.

Analysts forecast that Townsquare will boost its earnings by 21% in the coming year, even as the company's stock has faltered, with a 33% YTD decline. This makes for a unique buying opportunity for investors, as TSQ shares have a P/E ratio of just 3.14.

With a huge dividend yield of 12.55% and a consensus price target of $17 per share—about 168% above where shares currently trade—TSQ may be a triple threat: an undervalued name with massive growth potential and a compelling passive income play.

Fast-Growing SaaS Business Could Propel Synchronoss

Though cloud-based software solutions firm Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) is a microcap name with a market cap of just $59 million, analysts believe the firm has ample room to run. Synchronoss is building a strong SaaS business catering to companies in the communications space, with recurring SaaS revenue representing nearly 93% of total revenue in the latest quarter.

As the firm continues to grow its client base—it has a strong pipeline and expects at least one significant new customer this year—it should continue to work toward sustained profitability.

Synchronoss's size and position make it a high-risk, high-reward venture suitable for tolerant investors.

According to analysts, the firm has upside potential of more than 153%, though it receives mixed ratings: two Buys, one Hold, and one Sell.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.