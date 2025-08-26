Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week

Though many of the biggest names in the investing world have already reported earnings in this most recent cycle, some lesser-known firms remain yet to report. Besides being a key way for investors to monitor companies' progress in achieving their strategic goals, these reports are often a catalyst for share price shifts. Anticipating a strong earnings report can allow investors a chance to capitalize on a share spike, for those willing to take the risk.

Of course, it's always difficult to tell how a company will perform when it comes time for earnings, just as it can be equally hard to say how the market will react. However, three companies reporting earnings in the final week of August 2025 have strong support from analysts across Wall Street, and this may be enough to draw the attention of some investors looking to play the earnings cycle.

Can Accelerating Earnings Reverse Course For This Medical Products Firm?

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: COO) is a medical device firm comprising CooperVision and CooperSurgical, with focuses on contact lenses and women's health products, among other things. While the company's revenue climbed by 6% year-over-year (YOY) on equally strong demand for both contact lenses and surgical products in the second quarter, reported in May, shares of COO have still declined by a significant 19% or so year-to-date (YTD).

This week's earnings report could drive a shift in trajectory for the stock, but it will depend on Cooper showing that it can stand up to the headwinds imposed by tariffs, inflation, and other factors. Investors might want to see the company keep improving its gross margin, which reached 68% in the latest report, or to recognize the continued strong performance in Cooper's premium areas, such as myopia management.

Expectations are high for the company's daily silicone hydrogel portfolio, which climbed by double digits in the last earnings filing. Although the company's fertility segment was a disappointment in the last report, with growth of just 2% year-over-year due to clinic capital delays, a faster pace here could also help turn things around.

Analysts seem to think Cooper will be able to meet some of these expectations. Ten out of 12 have rated COO a Buy, and a consensus price target of $96.73 is more than 31% higher than the share price heading into earnings week.

Agilent's Transformation Has Been Successful, But Earnings Can Help Confirm

A maker of systems and components used by clients in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical spaces, Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has recently undergone a reorganization process that has already yielded success.

Agilent has reorganized into three groups: Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets, Applied Markets, and Agilent CrossLab. This move, known as Ignite, aims to drive up to 7% annual growth in core revenue and increase operating margin by 50 to 100 basis points per year, among other benefits.

Besides making Agilent more, well, agile, the Ignite transformation has helped to shore up the company's supply chain in the face of trade uncertainty, and to boost its geographical diversification. What investors might be looking for in earnings this week is confirmation that the process will in fact yield the benefits to revenue, EPS, and margin that the company has touted.

Investors are split on A shares, with six seeing them as a Buy and six as a Hold. With the stock declining almost 11% YTD, the consensus price target suggests about 17% in upside potential.

Improving Financial Performance and Adoption May Be Enough to Supercharge Growth for Autodesk

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) provides software and platforms allowing designers and engineers to integrate vital data into preconstruction and design projects.

With strong adoption of its tools driving steady revenue growth, the company reported a notable 15% year-over-year revenue increase in its latest earnings report before late August. Operating profit also saw a slighter margin of growth.

The company's free cash flow is also improving, generating a solid $549 million in the latest quarter. This is crucial for a tech firm that invests heavily in developing new technologies and products, so investors will likely want to see that number grow if possible.

Unlike the two companies above, ADSK shares have not plunged by double digits YTD. Rather, they have fallen by under 3% so far this year. Even so, with analysts reaching a consensus price target over 20% above the current price, and 17 out of 24 rating the stock as a Buy, expectations are pretty high heading into earnings week.

