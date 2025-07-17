Analysts Expect SPLV Will Reach $80

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: SPLV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $79.52 per unit.

With SPLV trading at a recent price near $72.50 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.69% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPLV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR), and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE). Although BRO has traded at a recent price of $104.97/share, the average analyst target is 14.54% higher at $120.23/share. Similarly, UDR has 13.08% upside from the recent share price of $40.67 if the average analyst target price of $45.99/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FE to reach a target price of $45.00/share, which is 11.66% above the recent price of $40.30. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BRO, UDR, and FE:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF SPLV $72.50 $79.52 9.69% Brown & Brown Inc BRO $104.97 $120.23 14.54% UDR Inc UDR $40.67 $45.99 13.08% FirstEnergy Corp FE $40.30 $45.00 11.66%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

