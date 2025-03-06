Analysts Expect QUS To Hit $182

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (Symbol: QUS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $182.10 per unit.

With QUS trading at a recent price near $159.72 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.01% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of QUS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), CNH Industrial NV (Symbol: CNH), and Samsara Inc (Symbol: IOT). Although PCG has traded at a recent price of $16.39/share, the average analyst target is 29.46% higher at $21.22/share. Similarly, CNH has 25.57% upside from the recent share price of $12.00 if the average analyst target price of $15.07/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting IOT to reach a target price of $54.44/share, which is 24.88% above the recent price of $43.59. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PCG, CNH, and IOT:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF QUS $159.72 $182.10 14.01% PG&E Corp PCG $16.39 $21.22 29.46% CNH Industrial NV CNH $12.00 $15.07 25.57% Samsara Inc IOT $43.59 $54.44 24.88%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

