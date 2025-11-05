Analysts Expect PKW Will Reach $148

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (Symbol: PKW), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $147.73 per unit.

With PKW trading at a recent price near $128.72 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.77% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PKW's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW), Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH), and SiriusPoint Ltd (Symbol: SPNT). Although BBW has traded at a recent price of $51.15/share, the average analyst target is 56.40% higher at $80.00/share. Similarly, OPCH has 32.51% upside from the recent share price of $27.03 if the average analyst target price of $35.82/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SPNT to reach a target price of $25.00/share, which is 31.30% above the recent price of $19.04. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BBW, OPCH, and SPNT:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF PKW $128.72 $147.73 14.77% Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW $51.15 $80.00 56.40% Option Care Health Inc OPCH $27.03 $35.82 32.51% SiriusPoint Ltd SPNT $19.04 $25.00 31.30%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

