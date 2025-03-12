Analysts Expect ONEY To Hit $124

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (Symbol: ONEY), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $124.42 per unit.

With ONEY trading at a recent price near $108.52 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.65% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of ONEY's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM), and First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB). Although CFR has traded at a recent price of $121.84/share, the average analyst target is 17.78% higher at $143.50/share. Similarly, SLM has 16.95% upside from the recent share price of $28.45 if the average analyst target price of $33.27/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FHB to reach a target price of $28.75/share, which is 16.40% above the recent price of $24.70. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CFR, SLM, and FHB:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF ONEY $108.52 $124.42 14.65% Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR $121.84 $143.50 17.78% SLM Corp. SLM $28.45 $33.27 16.95% First Hawaiian Inc FHB $24.70 $28.75 16.40%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

