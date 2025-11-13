Analysts Expect IGM Will Reach $151

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (Symbol: IGM), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $150.95 per unit.

With IGM trading at a recent price near $131.11 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.13% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IGM's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are D-Wave Quantum Inc (Symbol: QBTS), Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI), and Diebold Nixdorf Inc (Symbol: DBD). Although QBTS has traded at a recent price of $26.40/share, the average analyst target is 30.30% higher at $34.40/share. Similarly, AAOI has 22.81% upside from the recent share price of $23.94 if the average analyst target price of $29.40/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DBD to reach a target price of $79.00/share, which is 21.20% above the recent price of $65.18. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of QBTS, AAOI, and DBD:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM $131.11 $150.95 15.13% D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS $26.40 $34.40 30.30% Applied Optoelectronics Inc AAOI $23.94 $29.40 22.81% Diebold Nixdorf Inc DBD $65.18 $79.00 21.20%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

