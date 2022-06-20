Analysts Expect FEX Will Reach $99

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FEX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $99.15 per unit.

With FEX trading at a recent price near $74.29 per unit, that means that analysts see 33.47% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FEX's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are KKR & Co Inc (Symbol: KKR), Apollo Global Management Inc (Symbol: APO), and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT). Although KKR has traded at a recent price of $45.18/share, the average analyst target is 76.07% higher at $79.55/share. Similarly, APO has 59.97% upside from the recent share price of $48.25 if the average analyst target price of $77.19/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting STT to reach a target price of $97.55/share, which is 57.97% above the recent price of $61.75. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KKR, APO, and STT:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF FEX $74.29 $99.15 33.47% KKR & Co Inc KKR $45.18 $79.55 76.07% Apollo Global Management Inc APO $48.25 $77.19 59.97% State Street Corp. STT $61.75 $97.55 57.97%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

