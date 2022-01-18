Analysts Expect Breakeven For Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Worksport Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:WKSP) future prospects. Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$1.2m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$4.3m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Worksport will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 3 of the American Auto Components analysts is that Worksport is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$2.5m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 62% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:WKSP Earnings Per Share Growth January 18th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Worksport given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Worksport which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Worksport, take a look at Worksport's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Worksport worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Worksport is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Worksport’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

