Analysts Anticipate PDP Will Reach $91

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (Symbol: PDP), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $90.51 per unit.

With PDP trading at a recent price near $80.03 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.10% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PDP's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are S&P Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), and Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL). Although SPGI has traded at a recent price of $387.59/share, the average analyst target is 23.84% higher at $480.00/share. Similarly, ACN has 22.75% upside from the recent share price of $319.47 if the average analyst target price of $392.15/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting TPL to reach a target price of $1767.00/share, which is 20.84% above the recent price of $1462.25. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SPGI, ACN, and TPL:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco DWA Momentum ETF PDP $80.03 $90.51 13.10% S&P Global Inc SPGI $387.59 $480.00 23.84% Accenture plc ACN $319.47 $392.15 22.75% Texas Pacific Land Corp TPL $1462.25 $1767.00 20.84%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

