Analysts Anticipate JVAL Will Reach $49

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (Symbol: JVAL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $49.26 per unit.

With JVAL trading at a recent price near $44.68 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.25% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of JVAL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are U-Haul Holding Co (Symbol: UHAL), Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM), and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS). Although UHAL has traded at a recent price of $61.31/share, the average analyst target is 21.11% higher at $74.25/share. Similarly, RITM has 16.24% upside from the recent share price of $11.90 if the average analyst target price of $13.83/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MOS to reach a target price of $39.25/share, which is 10.50% above the recent price of $35.52. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of UHAL, RITM, and MOS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF JVAL $44.68 $49.26 10.25% U-Haul Holding Co UHAL $61.31 $74.25 21.11% Rithm Capital Corp RITM $11.90 $13.83 16.24% Mosaic Co MOS $35.52 $39.25 10.50%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

