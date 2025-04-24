Analysts Anticipate IYC To Hit $106

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: IYC), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $105.92 per unit.

With IYC trading at a recent price near $86.53 per unit, that means that analysts see 22.41% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IYC's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), and Aramark (Symbol: ARMK). Although HOG has traded at a recent price of $23.09/share, the average analyst target is 39.07% higher at $32.11/share. Similarly, PVH has 37.56% upside from the recent share price of $71.97 if the average analyst target price of $99.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ARMK to reach a target price of $44.92/share, which is 36.23% above the recent price of $32.97. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HOG, PVH, and ARMK:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF IYC $86.53 $105.92 22.41% Harley-Davidson Inc HOG $23.09 $32.11 39.07% PVH Corp PVH $71.97 $99.00 37.56% Aramark ARMK $32.97 $44.92 36.23%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

