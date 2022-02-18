Analysts Anticipate IWR To Hit $93

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IWR), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $93.34 per unit.

With IWR trading at a recent price near $76.00 per unit, that means that analysts see 22.82% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWR's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: INFA), Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT). Although INFA has traded at a recent price of $20.18/share, the average analyst target is 99.70% higher at $40.30/share. Similarly, SPOT has 74.80% upside from the recent share price of $159.22 if the average analyst target price of $278.31/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SRPT to reach a target price of $125.08/share, which is 63.21% above the recent price of $76.64. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of INFA, SPOT, and SRPT:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF IWR $76.00 $93.34 22.82% INFA $20.18 $40.30 99.70% Spotify Technology SA SPOT $159.22 $278.31 74.80% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT $76.64 $125.08 63.21%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

