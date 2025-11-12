Analysts Anticipate IVV To Hit $777

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: IVV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $777.40 per unit.

With IVV trading at a recent price near $686.26 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.28% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IVV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC), GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC), and Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV). Although MKC has traded at a recent price of $65.71/share, the average analyst target is 22.07% higher at $80.21/share. Similarly, GEHC has 19.94% upside from the recent share price of $73.41 if the average analyst target price of $88.05/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting APTV to reach a target price of $96.61/share, which is 18.40% above the recent price of $81.60. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MKC, GEHC, and APTV:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV $686.26 $777.40 13.28% McCormick & Co Inc MKC $65.71 $80.21 22.07% GE HealthCare Technologies Inc GEHC $73.41 $88.05 19.94% Aptiv PLC APTV $81.60 $96.61 18.40%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

