Analysts Anticipate FNCL To Hit $82

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (Symbol: FNCL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $82.13 per unit.

With FNCL trading at a recent price near $73.68 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.47% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FNCL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Crawford & Co. (Symbol: CRD.A), South Plains Financial Inc (Symbol: SPFI), and Five Star Bancorp (Symbol: FSBC). Although CRD.A has traded at a recent price of $9.26/share, the average analyst target is 51.19% higher at $14.00/share. Similarly, SPFI has 17.31% upside from the recent share price of $37.08 if the average analyst target price of $43.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FSBC to reach a target price of $34.75/share, which is 17.04% above the recent price of $29.69. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CRD.A, SPFI, and FSBC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF FNCL $73.68 $82.13 11.47% Crawford & Co. CRD.A $9.26 $14.00 51.19% South Plains Financial Inc SPFI $37.08 $43.50 17.31% Five Star Bancorp FSBC $29.69 $34.75 17.04%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

