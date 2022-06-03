Analysts Anticipate 22% Upside For PWC

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (Symbol: PWC), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $126.79 per unit.

With PWC trading at a recent price near $104.27 per unit, that means that analysts see 21.60% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PWC's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), and Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT). Although CLF has traded at a recent price of $23.52/share, the average analyst target is 38.61% higher at $32.60/share. Similarly, LYV has 33.60% upside from the recent share price of $97.20 if the average analyst target price of $129.86/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MAT to reach a target price of $32.25/share, which is 29.67% above the recent price of $24.87. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CLF, LYV, and MAT:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco Dynamic Market ETF PWC $104.27 $126.79 21.60% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF $23.52 $32.60 38.61% Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV $97.20 $129.86 33.60% Mattel Inc MAT $24.87 $32.25 29.67%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

