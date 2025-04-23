The Analyst Verdict: VICI Properties In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $35.14, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.78% increase from the previous average price target of $34.19.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of VICI Properties by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Barry Jonas |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $38.00|$35.00 | |Haendel St. Juste |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $34.00|$30.00 | |Simon Yarmak |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $34.25|$34.00 | |John Kilichowski |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $35.00|$34.00 | |Richard Hightower |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $36.00|$35.00 | |Mitch Germain |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $35.00|$35.00 | |Simon Yarmak |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $34.00|$33.75 | |Richard Hightower |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $35.00|$36.00 | |Greg Miller |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $35.00|$35.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to VICI Properties. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of VICI Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of VICI Properties's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of VICI Properties's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on VICI Properties analyst ratings.

Delving into VICI Properties's Background

VICI Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. It engaged in the business of owning and acquiring gaming, hospitality, wellness, entertainment and leisure destinations, subject to long-term triple net leases. It own nearly 93 experiential assets across a geographically portfolio consisting of nearly 54 gaming properties and nearly 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

VICI Properties's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining VICI Properties's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.74% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 62.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): VICI Properties's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): VICI Properties's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.36%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.67.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

