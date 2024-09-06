The Analyst Verdict: VF In The Eyes Of 16 Experts

In the last three months, 16 analysts have published ratings on VF (NYSE:VFC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 15 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 7 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $15.75, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $12.88, the current average has increased by 22.28%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of VF by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $17.00 $12.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $17.00 $13.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $14.00 $13.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Neutral $16.00 $13.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $16.00 $14.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $19.00 $15.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $16.00 $9.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $15.00 $15.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $11.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $12.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $20.00 $11.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $15.00 $13.00

About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

Financial Insights: VF

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: VF's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.58%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: VF's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.57%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -17.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): VF's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.13, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

