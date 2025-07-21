The Analyst Verdict: Veralto In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Veralto (NYSE:VLTO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Veralto, revealing an average target of $107.5, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.86% from the previous average price target of $103.50.

A clear picture of Veralto's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $116.00 $104.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $104.00 $103.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $104.00 $102.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $106.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Veralto compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Veralto's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Veralto's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Veralto

Veralto is a diversified industrial firm organized into two segments, water quality as well as product quality and innovation. The water quality segment offers water analytics and water treatment solutions, while the product quality and innovation segment offers coding, packaging, and color solutions for consumer packaged goods and pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company has around 17,000 employees. Veralto generated approximately $5.2 billion in revenue in 2024.

Financial Insights: Veralto

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Veralto's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Veralto's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veralto's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.45% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Veralto's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

