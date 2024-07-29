The Analyst Verdict: Unity Software In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Unity Software (NYSE:U), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Unity Software, revealing an average target of $26.61, a high estimate of $33.50, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average represents a 3.66% decrease from the previous average price target of $27.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Unity Software by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $33.50 $33.50 Tim Nollen Macquarie Lowers Underperform $14.00 $20.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $26.00 $29.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Sell $16.00 $16.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $31.00 $31.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $28.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $33.50 - Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $33.50 $33.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Unity Software. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Unity Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Unity Software's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Unity Software's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

Unity Software: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Unity Software faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.99% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Unity Software's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -63.22%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Unity Software's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -9.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Unity Software's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Unity Software's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.7. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

