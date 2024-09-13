The Analyst Verdict: Tyler Technologies In The Eyes Of 15 Experts

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 6 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $592.73, a high estimate of $630.00, and a low estimate of $515.00. This current average has increased by 8.76% from the previous average price target of $545.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Tyler Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $627.00 $627.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Raises Buy $630.00 $550.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $580.00 $580.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $577.00 $515.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Neutral $525.00 $456.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $627.00 $515.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $600.00 $580.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $600.00 $560.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $600.00 $600.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $625.00 $550.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $625.00 $529.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $600.00 $600.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $580.00 $490.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $580.00 $550.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $515.00 $473.00

Tyler Technologies provides a full suite of software solutions and services that address the needs of cities, counties, schools, courts and other local government entities. The company's three core products are Munis, which is the core ERP system, Odyssey, which is the court management system, or CMS, and payments. The company also provides a variety of add-on modules and offers outsourced property tax assessment services.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Tyler Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Tyler Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tyler Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tyler Technologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Tyler Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

