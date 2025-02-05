The Analyst Verdict: TransMedics Gr In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of TransMedics Gr (NASDAQ:TMDX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated TransMedics Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $106.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. Highlighting a 20.58% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $134.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TransMedics Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Allen Gong JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $75.00 $116.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $90.00 $110.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $120.00 $150.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Hold $109.00 $109.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $110.00 $180.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $104.00 $109.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Lowers Buy $120.00 $175.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TransMedics Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TransMedics Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for TransMedics Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of TransMedics Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About TransMedics Gr

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. The Company has developed and is commercializing a proprietary system to preserve and deliver human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

TransMedics Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TransMedics Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 63.72% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TransMedics Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransMedics Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: TransMedics Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.47. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

