The Analyst Verdict: TG Therapeutics In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $40.4, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Marking an increase of 11.45%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $36.25.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TG Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tara Bancroft TD Cowen Announces Buy $50.00 - Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $49.00 $49.00 Mayank Mamtani B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $34.00 $29.00 Corinne Jenkins Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $49.00 $49.00

TG Therapeutics Inc is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). and the company is developing TG-1701 (BTK inhibitor) and TG-1801 (anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific mAb) for B-cell disorders which are under Phase 1 trial.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TG Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 357.05% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TG Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): TG Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, TG Therapeutics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

