The Analyst Verdict: Tenable Holdings In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $42.85, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average represents a 11.23% decrease from the previous average price target of $48.27.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Tenable Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $35.00 $50.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $43.00 $53.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $47.00 $55.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $40.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $48.00 Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $42.00 - Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Hold $37.00 $45.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $50.00 - Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $45.00 $48.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $47.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $45.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tenable Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tenable Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tenable Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Tenable Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Tenable Holdings Better

Founded in 2002, Tenable is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions under its Nessus software. In recent years, Tenable has expanded its portfolio to provide a broader range of exposure management modules. Solutions include cloud security and compliance, active directory management, operational technology security and advanced vulnerability analytics. The Maryland-based company went public in 2018.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Tenable Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Tenable Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tenable Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenable Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.05.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

