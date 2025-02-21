The Analyst Verdict: TD Synnex In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $148.33, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $134.83, the current average has increased by 10.01%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of TD Synnex among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $165.00 $140.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Raises Neutral $150.00 $135.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $148.00 $132.00 Shreya Gheewala CFRA Raises Buy $147.00 $122.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to TD Synnex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of TD Synnex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TD Synnex's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of TD Synnex's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know TD Synnex Better

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and data center infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

Unraveling the Financial Story of TD Synnex

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TD Synnex's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.98% as of 30 November, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TD Synnex's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TD Synnex's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TD Synnex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

