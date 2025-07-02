The Analyst Verdict: S&P Global In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Analysts' ratings for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $594.0, a high estimate of $627.00, and a low estimate of $565.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.59%.

A clear picture of S&P Global's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $592.00 $567.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Lowers Buy $603.00 $629.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $627.00 $607.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $589.00 $616.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $575.00 $555.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $607.00 $633.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $565.00 $618.00

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to S&P Global. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of S&P Global compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of S&P Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of S&P Global's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

S&P Global provides data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants. Its ratings business is the largest credit rating agency in the world and S&P's largest segment by profitability. S&P's largest segment by revenue is market intelligence, which provides desktop, data and advisory solutions, enterprise solutions, and credit/risk solutions mostly in the financial-services industry. S&P's other segments include commodity insights (Platts and other data), mobility (Carfax), and indexes.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: S&P Global's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: S&P Global's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 28.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): S&P Global's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, S&P Global adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

