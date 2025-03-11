The Analyst Verdict: ServiceNow In The Eyes Of 23 Experts

23 analysts have shared their evaluations of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 13 1 0 1 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 8 0 0 1 3M Ago 1 4 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $1225.48, a high estimate of $1432.00, and a low estimate of $716.00. This current average has increased by 7.01% from the previous average price target of $1145.15.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ServiceNow is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $1275.00 $1275.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $1426.00 $1432.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $1250.00 $1300.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1275.00 $1200.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $1200.00 $1150.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1210.00 $1210.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $1200.00 $1250.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $1200.00 $1250.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $1200.00 $1150.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1250.00 $950.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $1432.00 $1071.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Announces Sell $716.00 - Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $1300.00 $1000.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $1332.00 - Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $1200.00 $1050.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1000.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1210.00 $1045.00 Robert Majek Raymond James Announces Outperform $1200.00 - David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1200.00 $1000.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $1210.00 $1070.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $1100.00 $900.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ServiceNow. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ServiceNow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ServiceNow's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ServiceNow's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Financial Milestones: ServiceNow's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: ServiceNow's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ServiceNow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ServiceNow's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.06%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ServiceNow's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ServiceNow's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

