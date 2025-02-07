The Analyst Verdict: Selective Insurance Gr In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Selective Insurance Gr, revealing an average target of $100.25, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $87.00. This current average represents a 7.46% decrease from the previous average price target of $108.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Selective Insurance Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $93.00 $116.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $87.00 $95.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $116.00 $114.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $105.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Selective Insurance Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Selective Insurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Selective Insurance Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Selective Insurance Gr

Selective Insurance Group Inc is a regional property-casualty insurer based in New Jersey, with its operations focused in the New York metropolitan area. Since 1977, Selective has focused its sales efforts on small businesses, offering commercial products that include workers' compensation, general liability, property, and auto insurance. Selective also has a small personal insurance segment (under 20% of total premiums), selling auto and homeowner's coverage.

Financial Insights: Selective Insurance Gr

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Selective Insurance Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.96% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Selective Insurance Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Selective Insurance Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Selective Insurance Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

