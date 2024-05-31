The Analyst Verdict: Roivant Sciences In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Roivant Sciences, revealing an average target of $18.33, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a 12.8% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $16.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Roivant Sciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $18.00 - Corinne Jenkins Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Neena Bitritto-Garg Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Maintains Buy $23.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Roivant Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Roivant Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Roivant Sciences's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Roivant Sciences Better

Roivant Sciences Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients.

Financial Insights: Roivant Sciences

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Roivant Sciences's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 117.8% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Roivant Sciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13721.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roivant Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 144.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roivant Sciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 108.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Roivant Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

