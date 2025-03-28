The Analyst Verdict: Reddit In The Eyes Of 25 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 25 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 9 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 4 7 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Reddit, revealing an average target of $194.0, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has increased by 10.41% from the previous average price target of $175.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Reddit by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin Ryan Citizens Capital Markets Lowers Market Outperform $155.00 $200.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $170.00 $210.00 James Cordwell Redburn Atlantic Announces Sell $75.00 - Josh Beck Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $200.00 $250.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $210.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $210.00 $180.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $200.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $197.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $185.00 $142.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $206.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $200.00 $190.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $190.00 $180.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $220.00 $190.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $185.00 $160.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $250.00 $200.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $190.00 $160.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Neutral $195.00 $116.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $200.00 $150.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $187.00 $112.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $197.00 $150.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $176.00 $105.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $180.00 $99.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Reddit. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Reddit's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Reddit's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Reddit

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online human connections to communities, endless conversation, sports, business, crypto, television, and others. It generates a majority of revenue through the sale of advertising on mobile applications and websites. Other revenue consists of revenue from content licensing, Reddit Premium subscriptions, and products within the user economy.

Reddit: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Reddit's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 71.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reddit's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reddit's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 3.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

