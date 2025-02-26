The Analyst Verdict: Realty Income In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Ratings for Realty Income (NYSE:O) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $59.81, a high estimate of $66.50, and a low estimate of $54.00. A decline of 4.04% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The perception of Realty Income by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $60.00 $62.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $56.00 $59.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $62.00 $62.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $59.00 $61.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $66.50 $70.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $54.00 $60.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $59.00 - Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $62.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Realty Income. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Realty Income compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Realty Income's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Realty Income owns roughly 15,400 properties, most of which are freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Its properties are located in 49 states and Puerto Rico and are leased to 250 tenants from 47 industries. Recent acquisitions have added industrial, gaming, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, which make up roughly 20% of revenue.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Realty Income's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Realty Income's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Realty Income's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.68.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

