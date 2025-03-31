The Analyst Verdict: Qualys In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $142.33, along with a high estimate of $163.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. A decline of 7.88% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Qualys by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Hold $130.00 $145.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Lowers Market Perform $146.00 $150.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $140.00 $150.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $135.00 $162.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $163.00 $170.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $140.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Qualys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Qualys compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Qualys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Qualys's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Qualys analyst ratings.

Get to Know Qualys Better

Qualys is a cloud security and compliance solutions provider that helps businesses identify and manage their security risks and compliance requirements. The California-based company has more than 10,000 customers worldwide, the majority of which are small- and medium-size businesses. Qualys was founded in 1999 and went public in 2012.

Key Indicators: Qualys's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Qualys displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualys's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 27.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualys's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.49%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualys's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Qualys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

