The Analyst Verdict: Procore Technologies In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $95.58, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has increased by 10.5% from the previous average price target of $86.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Procore Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Kimson Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $95.00 $90.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $96.00 $85.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $84.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $97.00 $83.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $90.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $100.00 $80.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $93.00 $84.00 Matthew Brooks Mizuho Raises Neutral $75.00 $65.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $96.00 $87.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Procore Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Procore Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Procore Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Procore Technologies's Background

Procore Technologies Inc is a cloud-based construction management software company. It generates revenue through subscriptions for access to its software products. The company's products include Design Coordination, BIM, Field Productivity, Project Financials, Invoice Management, Portfolio Financials, Capital Planning, Accounting Integrations, and Analytics. The software products are hosted on its cloud-based SaaS construction management platform. Subscriptions are sold for a fixed fee and revenue is recognized ratably over the term of the subscription.

Financial Milestones: Procore Technologies's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Procore Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.15% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Procore Technologies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procore Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procore Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Procore Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

