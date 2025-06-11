The Analyst Verdict: Palantir Technologies In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 8 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 8 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Palantir Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $100.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $93.50, the current average has increased by 7.67%.

The standing of Palantir Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Underperform $116.00 $94.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $115.00 $100.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $90.00 $80.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $98.00 $90.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $110.00 $98.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Underperform $94.00 $80.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $40.00 $40.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $95.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $100.00 $105.00

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Palantir Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Palantir Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 39.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palantir Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palantir Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Palantir Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

