The Analyst Verdict: NVIDIA In The Eyes Of 33 Experts

Across the recent three months, 33 analysts have shared their insights on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 17 15 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 14 11 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $156.33, with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.01% from the previous average price target of $144.74.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NVIDIA by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $175.00 $140.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $160.00 $150.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $190.00 $165.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $150.00 $135.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $150.00 $150.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $175.00 $175.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Maintains Buy $165.00 $165.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Raises Outperform $155.00 $130.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $140.00 $140.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $138.00 $138.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $175.00 $175.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $148.00 $145.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $155.00 $115.00 Kevin Garrigan WestPark Capital Raises Buy $165.00 $127.50 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $150.00 $144.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $165.00 $125.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $165.00 $155.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $150.00 $120.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $120.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $140.00 $120.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $140.00 $132.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $140.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Maintains Buy $175.00 $175.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $138.00 $120.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $150.00 $145.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Frank Lee HSBC Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of NVIDIA's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of NVIDIA's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know NVIDIA Better

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

NVIDIA's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: NVIDIA's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 122.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NVIDIA's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 55.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NVIDIA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.94% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NVIDIA's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.45% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NVIDIA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

