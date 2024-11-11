The Analyst Verdict: NVIDIA In The Eyes Of 33 Experts

Across the recent three months, 33 analysts have shared their insights on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.
The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|17
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|14
|11
|1
|0
|0
Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $156.33, with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.01% from the previous average price target of $144.74.
Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NVIDIA by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Harsh Kumar
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$175.00
|$140.00
|Joseph Moore
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$160.00
|$150.00
|Vivek Arya
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$190.00
|$165.00
|Toshiya Hari
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$150.00
|$135.00
|Joseph Moore
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$150.00
|$150.00
|C J Muse
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$175.00
|$175.00
|Timothy Arcuri
|UBS
|Maintains
|Buy
|$150.00
|$150.00
|Vivek Arya
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$165.00
|$165.00
|Stacy Rasgon
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$155.00
|$130.00
|Harsh Kumar
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$140.00
|$140.00
|Matt Bryson
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$138.00
|$138.00
|C J Muse
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$175.00
|$175.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$90.00
|$90.00
|Cody Acree
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|$170.00
|$170.00
|William Stein
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$148.00
|$145.00
|Harlan Sur
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$155.00
|$115.00
|Kevin Garrigan
|WestPark Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$165.00
|$127.50
|Joseph Moore
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$150.00
|$144.00
|Richard Shannon
|Craig-Hallum
|Raises
|Buy
|$165.00
|$125.00
|Aaron Rakers
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$165.00
|$155.00
|Vivek Arya
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$165.00
|$150.00
|Hans Mosesmann
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$200.00
|$200.00
|Tristan Gerra
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$150.00
|$120.00
|Quinn Bolton
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$145.00
|$120.00
|Srini Pajjuri
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$140.00
|$120.00
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$140.00
|$132.00
|William Stein
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$145.00
|$140.00
|Ananda Baruah
|Loop Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|$175.00
|$175.00
|Matt Bryson
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$138.00
|$120.00
|Mark Lipacis
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$150.00
|$145.00
|Hans Mosesmann
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$200.00
|$200.00
|Frank Lee
|HSBC
|Raises
|Buy
|$145.00
|$135.00
|Toshiya Hari
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|$135.00
|$135.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of NVIDIA's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of NVIDIA's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Get to Know NVIDIA Better
Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.
NVIDIA's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Revenue Growth: NVIDIA's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 122.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: NVIDIA's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 55.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): NVIDIA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.94% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): NVIDIA's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.45% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: NVIDIA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
Analyst Ratings: What Are They?
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
