The Analyst Verdict: Nucor In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Nucor (NYSE:NUE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $149.88, a high estimate of $167.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.8% lower than the prior average price target of $152.62.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Nucor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Curt Woodworth UBS Raises Buy $160.00 $156.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $156.00 $150.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $167.00 $154.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $154.00 $166.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $150.00 $152.00 Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Raises Hold $135.00 $125.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $152.00 $168.00 Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Lowers Hold $125.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nucor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Nucor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Nucor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Nucor's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nucor analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nucor

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company's reportable segments are steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. A majority of its revenue is derived from the steel mills segment, which is engaged in producing sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet piling), and bar steel products. Nucor manufactures steel principally from scrap steel and scrap steel substitutes using electric arc furnaces (EAFs) along with continuous casting and automated rolling mills. The steel mills segment sells its products mainly to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Nucor: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Nucor's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.17%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nucor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.16%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nucor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nucor's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nucor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NUE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Wolfe Research Downgrades Peer Perform Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NUE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.