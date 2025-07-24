The Analyst Verdict: Northern Trust In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 4 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 2 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $114.25, a high estimate of $136.00, and a low estimate of $101.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.17% from the previous average price target of $105.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Northern Trust by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $136.00 $128.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $120.00 $103.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $126.00 $116.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $101.00 $89.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $121.00 $108.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $106.00 $103.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $103.00 $101.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $101.00 $97.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Northern Trust compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Northern Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Northern Trust's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Northern Trust's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $16.8 trillion and assets under management of $1.6 trillion.

Northern Trust's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Northern Trust displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Northern Trust's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.12%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Northern Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.12.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

