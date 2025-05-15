The Analyst Verdict: Merit Medical Systems In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Merit Medical Systems, presenting an average target of $111.93, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. A 3.58% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $116.08.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Merit Medical Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $108.00 $100.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $108.00 $127.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $108.00 $116.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $103.00 $111.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $116.00 David Rescott Baird Lowers Outperform $110.00 $111.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $112.00 $116.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $111.00 $111.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $116.00 $116.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Announces Overweight $120.00 - Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $111.00 $115.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $127.00 $128.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $117.00 $120.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $116.00 $122.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Merit Medical Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Merit Medical Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Merit Medical Systems's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Merit Medical Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Merit Medical Systems analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Cardiovascular segment which consists of cardiology and radiology medical device products that assist in diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, and other non-vascular diseases and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, critical care, and interventional oncology and spine devices.

A Deep Dive into Merit Medical Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Merit Medical Systems displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Merit Medical Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.23%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Merit Medical Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

