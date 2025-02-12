The Analyst Verdict: Medtronic In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $97.2, a high estimate of $109.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. This current average represents a 2.02% decrease from the previous average price target of $99.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Medtronic among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $89.00 $93.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $109.00 $105.00 Lee Hambright Bernstein Raises Outperform $97.00 $96.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $98.00 $106.00 David Rescott Baird Lowers Neutral $93.00 $96.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Medtronic. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Medtronic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Medtronic's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Medtronic's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Medtronic analyst ratings.

Delving into Medtronic's Background

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

Financial Insights: Medtronic

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Medtronic's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medtronic's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medtronic's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medtronic's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Medtronic's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.58. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MDT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MDT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.