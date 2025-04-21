The Analyst Verdict: Lucid Group In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lucid Group, revealing an average target of $3.0, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $1.00. Experiencing a 6.54% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $3.21.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Lucid Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ben Kallo |Baird |Raises |Neutral | $3.00|$2.00 | |Andres Sheppard |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Neutral | $3.00|$3.00 | |Andres Sheppard |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Neutral | $3.00|$3.00 | |Adam Jonas |Morgan Stanley |Announces |Equal-Weight | $3.00|- | |Mark Zgutowicz |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $5.00|$5.00 | |Stephen Gengaro |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $3.00|$3.50 | |Andres Sheppard |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Neutral | $3.00|$3.00 | |John Murphy |B of A Securities |Lowers |Underperform | $1.00|$3.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lucid Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lucid Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Lucid Group compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Lucid Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Lucid Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lucid Group analyst ratings.

Discovering Lucid Group: A Closer Look

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. It offers its own geographically distributed retail and service locations and through direct-to-consumer online and retail sales. It also boasts a product roadmap of future vehicle programs and technologies. It focuses on in-house hardware and software innovation, vertical integration, and a clean-sheet approach to engineering and design led to the development of the Lucid Air. The Lucid Air is a luxury sedan that redefines both the luxury car segment and the EV space. Its geographic segments include North America, the Middle East, and Other International.

Key Indicators: Lucid Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lucid Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 49.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -271.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lucid Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -19.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lucid Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, Lucid Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LCID

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for LCID

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.