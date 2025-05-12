The Analyst Verdict: Lazard In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $47.17, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. A decline of 12.11% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Lazard among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $46.00 $44.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $44.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $55.00 $60.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $33.00 $56.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $56.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lazard's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lazard

Lazard Inc has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is fairly evenly split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily driven by equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and targets institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 35% in EMEA, and 5% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices across more than 20 countries and over 3,000 employees.

Financial Milestones: Lazard's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Lazard's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.05%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Lazard's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lazard's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lazard's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.63, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

