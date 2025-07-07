The Analyst Verdict: Lam Research In The Eyes Of 21 Experts

During the last three months, 21 analysts shared their evaluations of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 7 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 5 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $91.81, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Experiencing a 0.31% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $92.10.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Lam Research among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $108.00 $87.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $87.00 $82.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $115.00 $90.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $95.00 Ed Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $80.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $95.00 $110.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Outperform $90.00 $100.00 Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $70.00 $78.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Charles Shi Needham Lowers Buy $80.00 $96.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $81.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Krish Sankar TD Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $110.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $85.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $99.00 $95.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $75.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $110.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $92.00 $100.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00 Ed Yang Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $80.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lam Research. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lam Research. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lam Research compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lam Research compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lam Research's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lam Research's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lam Research analyst ratings.

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Lam Research's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Lam Research displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lam Research's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lam Research's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lam Research's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LRCX

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jun 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for LRCX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.