The Analyst Verdict: Jazz Pharmaceuticals In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $187.36, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. Observing a 0.05% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $187.27.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Jazz Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $202.00 $202.00 Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Outperform $155.00 $167.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $172.00 $182.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $147.00 $176.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $166.00 $183.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $217.00 $200.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $183.00 $175.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $179.00 $145.00 Gregory Fraser Truist Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jazz Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jazz Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Jazz Pharmaceuticals's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jazz Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

Discovering Jazz Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology. Jazz has nine approved drugs across neuroscience and oncology indications; its portfolio includes Xyrem and Xywav for narcolepsy, Zepzelca for the treatment of metastatic small cell lung cancer, Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia. In May 2021, Jazz acquired GW Pharmaceuticals and gained its leading product, Epidiolex for the treatment of severe, rare forms of epilepsy.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Jazz Pharmaceuticals faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.46% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JAZZ

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for JAZZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.