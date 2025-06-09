The Analyst Verdict: Invesco In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 13 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 8 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $14.98, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. A 14.06% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $17.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Invesco by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $15.25 $15.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $15.00 $13.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $16.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.00 $19.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $20.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $15.00 $17.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $13.00 $18.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $13.00 $22.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $14.50 $19.50 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.50 Michael Carrier B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $16.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Invesco. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Invesco compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Invesco's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Invesco's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Invesco

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (67% of managed assets) and institutional (33%) clients. At the end of April 2025, the firm had $1.840 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (57% of AUM), balanced (3%), fixed-income (22%), alternative investment (7%), and money market (11%) operations. Passive products account for 43% of Invesco's total AUM, including 65% of the company's equity operations and 15% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's US retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 30% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (15%) and Asia (15%).

Financial Insights: Invesco

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Invesco's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.65% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Invesco's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invesco's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invesco's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Invesco adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

