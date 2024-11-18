The Analyst Verdict: Hyatt Hotels In The Eyes Of 16 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $161.69, a high estimate of $198.00, and a low estimate of $127.00. Highlighting a 0.37% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $162.29.

The standing of Hyatt Hotels among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $153.00 $160.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $198.00 $200.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Neutral $158.00 $157.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $172.00 $178.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $144.00 $151.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $127.00 $120.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $164.00 $165.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $158.00 $169.00 Meredith Jensen HSBC Announces Hold $156.00 - Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $178.00 $167.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $165.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $155.00 $145.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $169.00 $164.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $151.00 - Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $151.00 $146.00 Richard Clarke Bernstein Lowers Outperform $178.00 $185.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt is an operator of owned (4% of total rooms) and managed and franchised (96%) properties across around 20 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, the wellness brand Miraval, and the midscale extended-stay brand Studios. Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 54% Americas, 22% rest of world, and 23% Asia-Pacific.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hyatt Hotels

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hyatt Hotels's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.43% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hyatt Hotels's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyatt Hotels's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 12.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, Hyatt Hotels adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

