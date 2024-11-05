The Analyst Verdict: Hubbell In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $447.4, along with a high estimate of $535.00 and a low estimate of $400.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.92% increase from the previous average price target of $410.75.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hubbell. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chad Dillard Bernstein Announces Outperform $535.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $402.00 $400.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $445.00 $407.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $455.00 $445.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $490.00 $450.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $454.00 $385.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $445.00 $400.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $400.00 $368.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $407.00 - Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $441.00 $431.00

About Hubbell

Hubbell is a diversified conglomerate industrial company that mostly competes in the electrical components market. Its products and services serve vital portions of the U.S. electrical supply chain, including transmission and distribution as well as the commercial, industrial, and residential end markets. The company organizes its business into two segments: Utility Solutions Segment and the Electrical Solutions Segment. It derives maximum revenue from Utility Solutions Segment.

Hubbell's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Hubbell displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hubbell's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.18% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hubbell's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.99%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

