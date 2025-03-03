The Analyst Verdict: Equinix In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 12 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Equinix and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $1091.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $1200.00 and a low estimate of $975.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.9% from the previous average price target of $1060.27.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Equinix. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $1040.00 $1033.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $1033.00 $1114.00 Ari Klein BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $1065.00 $1085.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $975.00 $950.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $1065.00 $1075.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1200.00 $1200.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1200.00 $1200.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $1075.00 $1100.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $1200.00 - Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $1114.00 $985.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1025.00 $936.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1100.00 $985.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equinix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Equinix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Equinix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Equinix's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Equinix analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Equinix

Equinix operates 260 data centers in 71 markets worldwide. It generates 44% of total revenue in the Americas, 35% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and 21% in Asia-Pacific. The firm has more than 10,000 customers, including 2,100 network providers, that are dispersed over five verticals: cloud and IT services, content providers, network and mobile services, financial services, and enterprise. About 70% of Equinix's revenue comes from renting space to tenants and related services, and more than 15% comes from interconnection. Equinix operates as a real estate investment trust.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Equinix

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Equinix showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.16% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equinix's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equinix's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Equinix's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.4.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EQIX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Feb 2022 Cowen & Co. Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for EQIX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.