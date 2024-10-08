The Analyst Verdict: EPAM Sys In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Ratings for EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated EPAM Sys and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $232.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $262.00 and a low estimate of $204.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $225.12, the current average has increased by 3.3%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of EPAM Sys by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $225.00 $225.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Buy $250.00 $237.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $262.00 $222.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $225.00 $225.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $204.00 - James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $240.00 $260.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $225.00 $230.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $225.00 $200.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Buy $237.00 $202.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EPAM Sys. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EPAM Sys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of EPAM Sys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of EPAM Sys's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know EPAM Sys Better

EPAM Systems is a global IT services firm that offers platform engineering, software development, and consulting services. EPAM's largest market is North America, which represents approximately 60% of revenues. Offerings span assisting companies with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics.

Key Indicators: EPAM Sys's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: EPAM Sys's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.02%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EPAM Sys's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPAM Sys's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPAM Sys's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

