The Analyst Verdict: e.l.f. Beauty In The Eyes Of 23 Experts

In the preceding three months, 23 analysts have released ratings for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 5 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 7 3 5 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $124.09, with a high estimate of $170.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has decreased by 15.79% from the previous average price target of $147.35.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive e.l.f. Beauty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $75.00 $80.00 Patty Kanada Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $124.00 $142.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $80.00 $80.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $105.00 $174.00 Patty Kanada Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $142.00 $165.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $150.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $120.00 $175.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $85.00 $105.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $102.00 $131.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $80.00 $170.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $74.00 $158.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $153.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $131.00 $167.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $105.00 $115.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Buy $158.00 $156.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $163.00 $154.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $153.00 $139.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $167.00 $165.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of e.l.f. Beauty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of e.l.f. Beauty's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on e.l.f. Beauty analyst ratings.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

e.l.f. Beauty: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining e.l.f. Beauty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.14% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: e.l.f. Beauty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): e.l.f. Beauty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.31%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): e.l.f. Beauty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: e.l.f. Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.4, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ELF

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 DA Davidson Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ELF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.