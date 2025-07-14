The Analyst Verdict: Element Solutions In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $27.71, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.91%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Element Solutions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $24.00 $23.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $24.00 $30.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Overweight $27.00 $30.00 Bhavesh Lodaya BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $30.00 $34.00 Michael Harrison Seaport Global Lowers Buy $31.00 $34.00

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Element Solutions's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Element Solutions: A Closer Look

Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. The company's reportable segments are Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment, which generates maximum revenue, researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to semiconductor packaging. This segment's wet chemicals for metallization, surface treatments, and solderable finishes form the physical circuitry pathways, and its assembly materials, such as solder, pastes, fluxes, and adhesives, join those pathways together.

Understanding the Numbers: Element Solutions's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Element Solutions's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Element Solutions's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Element Solutions's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.64.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

